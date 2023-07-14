Legal status of private military companies to be scrutinized — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian government intends to scrutinize the legal status of private military companies (PMC), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president said in response to a question from a Kommersant correspondent yesterday that the Wagner PMC had never existed as a legal entity and the issue required further study and consideration," Peskov said, adding that the issue of the legal status of such companies was "quite complicated."

"At least, this issue will be considered," the Kremlin spokesman said, when asked if any legislative amendments could be expected.

On Thursday, Putin stated that the issue of legalizing private military companies was a difficult one and had to be considered by the government and the State Duma (lower house of parliament). Thus far, such companies, including Wagner PMC, do not legally exist, the president added.

On June 29, Putin held a nearly three-hour meeting with Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigohzin and the group’s commanders.