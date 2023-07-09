Russian forces destroy up to 60 Ukrainian troops, one M777 artillery gun in Kherson area

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed up to 60 Ukrainian troops and one US-made M777 artillery gun in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, eight vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system, were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.