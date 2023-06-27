Russian, Chinese diplomats hold consultations on missile defense — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese diplomats held consultations in Moscow to discuss issues of missile defense, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"On June 27, Moscow hosted another round of Russian-Chinese consultations on issues of missile defense," it said. "The sides exchanged views on various aspects of this problem, including its global and regional dimensions."

The sides "reiterated their commitment to continuing such consultations regularly in the future," the ministry added.