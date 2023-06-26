Architecture of world security is crumbling down — secretary of Belarus’s Security Council

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The architecture of international security is crumbling down because of the confrontation between East and West, with Belarus being in the epicenter of these events, the State Secretary of Belarus’s Security Council Alexander Volfovich said in his address to officers at the graduation ceremony of the Interior Ministry Academy in State Flag Square in Minsk on Thursday

"The military and political situation is very complicated. Today, the architecture of international security is unfortunately crumbling down. There is a serious confrontation between the East and the West. Belarus is in the epicenter of this storm," BelTA quotes Volfovich as saying.

"The political situation in our country largely depends on how our system ensures the rule of law. You are the basis, the core component of this system inside the country, and you are obliged to maintain law and order," Volfovich told the graduates. "The people expect that security and peace will continue to reign in Belarus."

On June 25, the State Security Committee (KGB) said that it had information about foreign intelligence officers in Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic States, who were training militants to be used for a forceful seizure of power in the country. The KGB stressed that it had the capabilities "to liquidate this threat in a timely manner."