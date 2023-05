MELITOPOL, May 26. /TASS/. Security forces foiled a planned terrorist attack on a journalist of a federal media outlet in Energodar, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said on Friday.

"A high-profile terrorist attack was thwarted in Energodar. According to preliminary information, it was prepared by [Ukrainian] terrorists against a journalist of a federal media outlet. The investigation is under way," he wrote on his Telegram channel.