Moscow to remain in control of Russian nukes deployed in Belarus — defense chief Shoigu

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to place non-strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil does not mean that Moscow would transfer control of its nukes to Minsk, and any decision on using them would ultimately remain in the hands of Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Russia is not transferring its nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: the control over these nuclear weapons and the decision to use them will ultimately be the prerogative of Russia," Shoigu gave assurances in signing documents to determine the procedure for keeping Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special storage facility in Belarus. At the event, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin signed the papers on behalf of Minsk.

"Further on, additional measures may be taken to ensure the security of the [Russian-Belarusian] Union State and to respond to the military and political situation," Russia’s defense chief added.

The measures currently being taken by the two former Soviet republics are in line with all existing international norms, he emphasized.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, at Minsk’s request, Moscow would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, similar to what the United States has long been doing on the territory of its allies. As the Russian leader indicated, the construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons will be completed in Belarus by July 1.

Moscow has already provided Minsk with Iskander tactical missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has helped Minsk to re-equip its military aircraft to carry specialized weapons. As well, Belarusian missile crews and pilots have undergone training in Russia.