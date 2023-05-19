Ukrainian troops fire rocket stuffed with German anti-tank mines at Donetsk

DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired an MFOM rocket loaded with German-made AT2 anti-tank mines at Donetsk, the third such incident since the beginning of the year, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian troops was reported in Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky district). One MFOM AT2 rocket (stuffed with AT2 anti-tank mines) was fired," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Previously, Donetsk was shelled with rockets with AT2 anti-tank mines in March and April.