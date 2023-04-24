Russian forces eliminate over 20 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed over 20 Ukrainian troop and two armored combat vehicles in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery from the battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kamenskoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 20 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the general said.