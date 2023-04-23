Russian field engineers cleared German mines of Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Personnel of the engineer unit of the Western Military District detected and destroyed about 200 mines of German make, installed by Ukrainian nationalists in residential quarters of a settlement in the special military operation area, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Ukrainian army units installed mines using remote mining systems produced by Germany in a settlement on one of areas within the special military operation zone," the ministry said. Servicemen of the western battlegroup cleared about 200 mines in the residential quarter during the mine removal operation.