Kalashnikov concern to expand drone production capacities

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern will expand the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in 2023 following the purchase of new equipment.

The concern has begun fundamental re-equipment and upgrade of the existing production facilities with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the concern's press service said on Friday.

"The focus of the 2023 government subsidy will be on tool production and machine tool building and competences for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles," the concern said.

Kalashnikov’s President Alan Lushnikov is quoted as saying that this program will not only increase the output, but also create new jobs and improve working conditions.

Kalashnikov incorporates several drone manufacturers, in particular the Zala Aero group of companies and the Izhevsk Unmanned Systems research and production association.