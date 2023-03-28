GLSDB bombs can be intercepted by Tor-M2, Buk-M3, S-350 air defense systems, expert says

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The GLSDB (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb) guided rocket-propelled shells, used by Ukrainian armed forces, could be intercepted with Russian short-and medium-range air defense systems, such as Tor-M2, Buk-M3 and S-350, says Alexander Mikhaylov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that a GLSDB projectile was intercepted by Russian air defense systems for the first time. The shipment of such ground-launched small-diameter bombs was announced by the Pentagon on February 3.

Mikhaylov noted that the GLSDB shells have a range of about 150 km and could be launched from a universal HIMARS launcher. The expert described the GLSBD in a simplified way as an aviation bomb with a previous-generation unguided rocket engine attached to it.

"Thus, the bomb can accelerate using this engine. When the projectile reaches the required altitude, the aviation bomb starts moving independently, correct its course and hit the target," he explained.

"Of course, this bomb, which glides as it approaches its target, must be taken down by short-range air defense systems, located closer to the bomb’s target. It would be necessary to use the same range of systems that are already being used against HIMARS rockets - the Tor-M2 with upgraded software, the Buk-M2 and Buk-M3 and the S-350. By the way, S-300V4 missiles also down HIMARS rockets from time to time," Mikhaylov said.

He opined that the GLSDB bomb can fly as high as 20 kilometers.

"But there is no concrete information about the altitude limit yet," he underscored.