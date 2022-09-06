Putin attends final stage of Vostok 2022 drills — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Sergeyevsky training range in Primorye for the active phase of the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) strategic command and staff exercise, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Currently, the president has already arrived at the Sergeyevsky proving ground where the final stage of the Vostok 2022 drills [is being held]," the Kremlin official said.

He added that the Russian leader was holding a closed-door meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and General Staff head Valery Gerasimov.

"Currently, Putin is holding a meeting with the representatives of the Defense Ministry. Both Defense Minister Shoigu and General Staff head Gerasimov are present," he said. "The meeting is in a closed-door format," Peskov specified.