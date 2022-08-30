Ukrainian army delivers another strike on nuke plant to undermine IAEA mission — officials

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the premises of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with two explosions occurring near a building storing spent fuel, Energodar’s military-civilian administration reported on Tuesday.

"Today, at 06:50, the Ukrainian army shelled the premises of the Zaporozhye NPP and the city’s coastal line. Large-caliber artillery was used. Following this, two explosions were recorded near a building storing spent fuel," the administration’s statement, posted on its Telegram channel, reads.

According to the administration, the attack aims to undermine the IAEA’s mission to the nuclear facility. "Currently, the shelling continues," the administration’s press service added. According to member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov, the intensity of the bombardments of the nuclear plant and Energodar has increased by 70% over the past week.

The IAEA is supposed to visit the Zaporozhye NPP in the coming days. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that specialists will assess the physical damage and the plant’s safety and security. A source in the UN told TASS that the IAEA’s mission will travel to the nuclear facility via Kiev and territories controlled by Ukraine.