SIMFEROPOL, August 19. /TASS/. Air defenses were supposedly activated over Crimean Yevpatoria on Friday, Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the Crimean leader, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Presumably, the air defense system was activated. Crimea is safely protected," Kryuchkov blogged.

An eyewitness told TASS that at least two missiles were launched into the sky over Yevpatoria. "I saw from my balcony two dark strips and flashes in the sky," he said.