Russian special forces use Arbalet-DM robotic weapon station in Ukraine – source

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian special forces are successfully using the Arbalet-DM remote-controlled weapons stations (RCWS) during the special operation in Ukraine, a security source has told TASS.

"Tigr armored vehicles with the Arbalet remote controlled weapon stations are successfully used by Russian special forces during mopping up operations, allowing the operator to monitor the situation from a safe place," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information at the time of the publication.

The Tigr-M multipurpose vehicle with the Arbalet-DM remote controlled weapon station was unveiled during the Army 2016 exhibition. The vehicle and the system also took part in the Victory Parade on the Red Square on May 9, 2016. It entered service with the Russian armed forces in 2017.

The Arbalet-DM remote-controlled weapons station (RCWS) can be installed on wheeled and tracked chassis, as well as on surface ships and stationary guard posts. Its main armament is either a 12.7-mm KORD heavy machine gun with 150 rounds of ammunition, or a 7.62-mm PKTM machine gun with 250 rounds of ammunition.

The module can automatically detect and track targets both while stationary and in movement. Its optic cameras can detect objects at the distance of up to 2.5 kilometers, while infrared cameras have the range of up to 1.5 kilometers. The weapon station’s sighting system is also equipped with a laser rangefinder.