US submarine detected in Russian waters, retreats after "special means" used

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A Virginia-class submarine belonging to the US Navy was spotted on Saturday morning in the area where the Russian Pacific Fleet was holding drills off Urup Island of the Kuril range, the submarine defied the warnings to leave Russia’s territorial waters and departed after "appropriate means" had been applied, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On February 12, 2022 at 10.40 (Moscow Time), a Virginia-class submarine belonging to the US Navy was detected. Under the guiding documents on protection of the state border of the Russian Federation in the underwater environment, the crew of the Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov used appropriate means. The US submarine started a self-propelled simulator to split the target image on radar and acoustic control means into two parts and retreated from Russian territorial waters at a maximum speed," the ministry said.