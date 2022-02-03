S-400 air defense system arrives in Belarus to take part in Union State forces inspection

MOSOCW, February 3. /TASS/. A Russian S-400 Triumf air defense missile system was relocated to Belarus, where it will enter combat duty within the inspection of the Union State reaction forces, Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

"An S-400 Triumf air defense missile system of the Eastern Military District, involved in the inspection of the Union State reaction forces, has arrived in Belarus," the Ministry said.

According to the statement, the crew will now march to unfamiliar military grounds in the Brest Region of Belarus.

"Upon arrival to their training mission location, the Russian S-400 crew […] will enter combat duty within the joint regional air defense system of Belarus and Russia," the Ministry said.