Russian motor rifle brigade deployed to Belarus for joint drills

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. A motorized infantry brigade of Russia’s Eastern Military District deployed to Belarus for joint drills, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The personnel of a motorized infantry formation of the Eastern Military District’s combined arms army involved in an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force have completed the deployment of a field camp at the Brestsky training ground in Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.

The field camp provides all necessary facilities for the personnel’s comfortable living in field conditions, mess rooms and medical posts. Three hot meals a day have been arranged for servicemen. A comfortable air temperature is maintained inside tents. Combat vehicle pools have been set up in the area of the drills to accommodate armaments and military hardware along with maintenance and fueling centers, fuel and lubricants and ammunition depots, the ministry specified.

The inspection of the Russia-Belarus Union State’s Response Force will run in two stages. At the first stage before February 9, the Belarusian and Russian militaries will practice deploying troops and creating task forces in dangerous directions on the territory of Belarus within a short period of time. During this stage, the troops will practice protecting and defending vital state and military facilities and protecting the state border in the airspace and checking the preparedness and capability of air defense quick reaction alert forces for accomplishing the tasks of shielding vital facilities.

At the second stage of the inspection that will run on February 10-20, the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills will be held, in which the troops will practice fighting and repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.

The troops will practice their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds at the Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airfields on Belarusian soil.

"The number of participating troops and military hardware covered by the 2011 Vienna document does not exceed its parameters that require notification," the ministry said.