Russian guard ship to rejoin Baltic Fleet in February after repairs

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has completed work on the repairs and upgrade of the guard ship Neustrashimy, the Shipyard’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Upon completion of the sea trials that will last about 30 days, the Neustrashimy will be handed over to the Navy and will re-enter service with the Baltic Fleet," the press office said in a statement.

On December 27, the guard ship completed its transit to Baltiysk where it will enter acceptance/delivery tests, the press office specified.

Under the program of its tests, the upgraded warship will make several deployments to the sea that will last about 30 days. The shipbuilders will test all of the guard ship’s systems and mechanisms, in particular, the main propulsion unit and armaments, the statement says.

The Shipyard’s delivery team and a commission of the Baltic Fleet will work aboard the guard ship during its trials, the press office specified.

Long repairs

The warship’s basic repairs involved upgrading its mechanical systems: the shipbuilders restored and re-installed its boost propulsion units, modernized its armaments and support mechanisms.

It was earlier reported that the repairs of the Neustrashimy were scheduled to be completed in 2014. The warship has been under repairs at the Yantar Shipyard since 2014. The frigate’s contractual repair deadlines were postponed twice over a large amount of work revealed in the process of its inspection for likely faults and the complicity of the repair of the Ukrainian-made boost propulsion systems. The problem with the engines had been resolved by 2019.

The Neustrashimy had been part of the Baltic Fleet since 1991.