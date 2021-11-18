Defense firm delivers latest missiles for Strela air defense system to Russian troops

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov weapons maker delivered a batch of 9M333 missiles for the Strela-10M3 mobile short-range surface-to-air missile system to the Defense Ministry of Russia, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Thursday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has successfully completed the manufacture and delivery of 9M333 surface-to-air missiles to the Russian Defense Ministry under the defense procurement plan," the press office informed.

9M333 missiles are in operational service with 9A34M3 and 9A35M3 combat vehicles that make part of the Strela-10M3 surface-to-air missile system, the press office explained.

The 9M333 missile is designed to strike low-flying aircraft and helicopters at any time of the year amid the use of dropped, parachuted and modulated optical interference and also remotely-controlled aircraft and cruise missiles. The missile features a multi-purpose homing warhead operational in the photo contrast, infrared and anti-jamming modes, which allows employing the ‘fire-and-forget’ principle.

"The missile is capable of striking targets at a range of up to 5,000 km, with targets accelerating to 679 m/s and flying at an altitude of 10 to 3,500 meters," the Kalashnikov press office said.

The 9M333 missile was unveiled to the public at the Army 2020 International Arms Show. In December 2020, the 9M333 surface-to-air missile successfully passed qualification and flight tests and fully confirmed its compliance with the customer’s requirements and in October 2021 its periodic flight tests yielded a positive result.