Several Iskander missile battalions to arrive in Belarus, if need be — top brass

MINSK, November 16. /TASS/. Belarus would like to have its own battalions of Iskander tactical missile systems, but several Russian battalions of these weapons will arrive in the republic, if need be, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday.

"We have a regional group of forces that includes this missile system. If need be, they will arrive in our territory to fulfill tasks," the defense chief said in an interview with the Al Jazeera television channel, an excerpt of which was uploaded on the ministry’s Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on November 13 that he would like to receive several battalions of Iskander tactical missile systems to deploy them in the republic’s western and southern areas and he turned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with this request.