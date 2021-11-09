Russia re-adjusts Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles’ test-launch program - source

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. A test-launch program of Russia’s latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) have been re-adjusted and only one launch will take place this year instead of the previously planned two launches, a source in the country’s military and industrial sector told TASS on Tuesday.

"One launch is scheduled for this year in December with the frames of the flight tests," the source said. "Five launches are scheduled for 2022 with the frames of the flight tests."

TASS did not receive an official confirmation of this information at the time of the publication.

According to earlier plans, two test launches of the Sarmat ICBM were scheduled to be held this year from the Plesetsk space center within the frames of the flight trials program.

The RS-28 Sarmat is a Russian advanced silo-based system with a heavy liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. It has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM. It weighs about 200 tonnes and has a throw weight of around 10 tonnes. The Sarmat is capable of breaching any existing and future missile defenses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly in April that the first regiment fully armed with Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) would enter combat duty by late 2022.