Russia’s Bulava ICBM invulnerable to any ABM systems — commander

VILYUCHINSK /Kamchatka/, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s R-30 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are invulnerable to any anti-ballistic missile defense system, Chief of Staff of the Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force Command Rear Admiral Arkady Navarsky said on Wednesday.

"As its main advantages, the Bulava is easy in its maintenance and can maneuver at its boost stage, which makes the missile invulnerable to any ABM system," the rear admiral stressed.

Project 955 Borei-class strategic nuclear-powered underwater cruisers are the carriers of R-30 Bulava solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Russian Navy.

In December 2020, the Pacific Fleet’s strategic underwater cruiser Vladimir Monomakh conducted a salvo test-launch of four Bulava ICBMs.

Also, the Project 955A strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Oleg test-fired a Bulava missile from the White Sea towards the Kura proving ground in Kamchatka in the Russian Far East on October 21 as part of the program of state trials.