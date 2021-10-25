Russian Helicopters to present Ansat, Mi-171A2 at exhibition in Peru — company

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters holding will present their state-of-the-art Ansat and Mi-171A2 helicopters at the SITDEF 2021 air show in Peru from October 28 to 31, the press service of the company told reporters on Monday.

"The holding will present nondefense helicopters to potential customers in this year - models of the lightweight Ansat and the heavy Mi-171A2," the press service said.

Over 350 civilian and military helicopters produced in the USSR and Russia are in service in Latin American countries, Russian Helicopters said.