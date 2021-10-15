Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has summoned the US military attache and pointed out the unprofessional actions of the crew of the US Navy’s destroyer Chafee that attempted to cross the Russian border in the Sea of Japan, the military agency told journalists on Friday.

"The position of the Russian military agency was conveyed to the representative of the US armed forces in relation to the US Navy’s destroyer Chafee’s attempted violation of the state border of the Russian Federation in the area of the Peter the Great Bay on October 15," the statement said.

As the Defense Ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace.

The US military attache was summoned to the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of Russia’s Defense Ministry in the evening of October 15.

On October 15, about 17:00 local time, the US Navy’s destroyer Chafee approached the territorial waters of the Russian Federation and attempted to cross the state border. The Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs prevented the destroyer from violating the state border.