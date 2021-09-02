Russian Helicopters plans to manufacture over 30 light Ansat helicopters in 2021

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters plans to produce more than 30 light multipurpose Ansat helicopters in 2021, the company’s CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There are no firm orders for (Ansat) Aurus, marketing work is in progress. As for Ansat, for this year we have more than 30 helicopters in the production program," he said.

Boginsky clarified that these are around 23 helicopters for the air ambulance program, vehicles for the State Transport Leasing Company, and other customers.

According to him, foreign customers, including those from the Middle East and South-East Asia, are showing interest in luxury helicopters made in the Aurus style on the Ansat base.

"There is (interest — TASS), and foreign customers pay attention. The main issue for promoting technology abroad is its validation, so that the Russian aviation authorities sign either working procedures or full-fledged airworthiness agreements with various states, so that access to foreign markets is simplified for us - manufacturers and developers," he added.

The VI Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid format, the main theme of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.