Russia to develop precision first-aid delivery kit based on Drel glide bomb project

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A rescue kit containing medicines, food and necessary items intended for prompt first aid to people in distress in hard-to-access terrain may be created as part of the work on the Drel cluster glide air bomb, Tecmash Executive Director Alexander Kochkin told TASS at the Army 2021 arms show.

‘Based on the gliding dispenser, an emergency and rescue kit can be developed for providing prompt aid to those injured in hard-to-access areas, including in the Arctic," he said.

The Drel project envisages developing cluster sub-munitions, including gliding bomblets stuffed with specialized combat elements to strike specific enemy targets and versatile broad-range striking items, the executive director said.

"Naturally, all the combat elements will feature several anti-tamper stages to provide for their safe operation and combat employment and also a self-destruction system to avoid littering the territory with debris after hostilities and preventing potential damage to civilians," he specified.

The Drel glide air bomb was engineered by the Bazalt Research and Production Association (within the Tecmash Enterprise). The latest glide bomb is designed to destroy armor, ground radar stations, command posts and propulsion units of surface-to-air missile systems. Reports about the creation of a new bomb emerged in 2016. The latest glide bomb is expected to be invisible for radar screens.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum was held in Kubinka outside Moscow on August 22-28.