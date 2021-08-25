Russia to deliver four Su-30SM fighters to Kazakhstan by late 2022

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will deliver four Su-30SM multirole fighters to Kazakhstan, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told a briefing on Wednesday.

"Work continues to implement a contract on the delivery of another batch of four such fighters to our Kazakh partners by the end of 2022. So far, 20 advanced Su-30SM fighters have been delivered to the Republic of Kazakhstan," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

Su-30SM multirole fighters are arriving for the Air Force of Kazakhstan under an agreement with Russia and as part of the program of rearming the republic’s armed forces.

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ two-seat super-maneuverable all-weather fighter jet. The deliveries of Su-30SM fighters from the Irkutsk Aviation Enterprise began in 2015.