Rosoboronexport expects production of light version of T-90 tank for export market

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport expects production of a light export version of the T-90 tank, the Russian arms export agency told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"The T-90 and its modifications remain the backbone of the Russian tank export. This reliable, modern and having the superb combat power tank has the positive combat track record. It is equipped with the cutting edge dynamic and active protection and the latest fire control system. Furthermore, Rosoboronexport expects production of a lighter version of this tank, adapted to requirements of certain foreign customers. This will significantly improve its export attractiveness," the company said.

Traditional operators of the Russian overland military vehicles from the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific and Africa also show interest in the state-of-the-art T-14 Armata tank, the company added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.