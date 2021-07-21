Russia hands over commercial offer to India for delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighters

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Russia has handed over a commercial offer to India for the delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighters, Spokeswoman for Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Valeria Reshetnikova told TASS at the MAKS-2021 international air show on Wednesday.

"The Indian Air Force Staff has sent a tender inquiry for the delivery of 21 planes in 2021. The Russian side has delivered its commercial offer to the Indian partners, and the customer is now examining it," the spokeswoman said.

The Times of India reported in January that India planned to purchase 21 MiG-29 light fighters and 12 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft from Russia. The purchase of the batch of MiG-29 fighters would boost the number of these aircraft in the Indian Air Force to 59. The purchase of Su-30MKI combat planes would increase the number of these aircraft in the Indian Air Force to 284, the paper said.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.