Russia’s new light fighter to enter service in 2026-2027 — Rostec

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s new light fighter jet will enter service in 2026-2027, Head of the state tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said at the MAKS air show on Tuesday.

"In 2026-2027," Chemezov said in response to the question about when the new plane would become operational.

A source in the aircraft-building industry told TASS in May that the Sukhoi Aircraft Company was developing a new light single-engine tactical plane. The new fighter was expected to develop a supersonic speed and feature low radar signature.

The Rostec press office later said that the United Aircraft Corporation would unveil a principally new military plane at the MAKS-2021 air show but did not disclose the type of the plane.

Russia’s new light fighter will be armed with missiles, rockets and air bombs, Chemezov said.

"As its distinctive feature, our aircraft will be capable of carrying the maximum payload of over 7 tonnes. This includes different armaments: rockets, missiles and air bombs, and a small arms gun will also be mounted on it," Chemezov said.

The new light fighter will be capable of developing a speed of up to 1,900 km/h and will have an operating range of about 3,000 km, the Rostec chief said.

The latest light fighter will cost $25-30 million, the Rostec head said.

"This is a fifth-generation light fighter. Similar versions exist in the world and include the F-35, the Gripen and the Rafale. However, we have set ourselves the task of delivering a very cheap and effective plane. Its price will be about $25-30 million while the price of its rivals will range between $60 million and $90 million," Chemezov said.