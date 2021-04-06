Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate test fires Kalibr cruise missile

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate has test fired the Kalibr cruise missile from the Sea of Japan that hit a shore target, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Pacific Fleet’s Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate in the Sea of Japan for the first time launched the Kalibr cruise missile on a surface target. As scheduled the missile arrived at the firing range in the area of Cape Surkum where it struck a shore target. The distance of the firing on the target exceeded 1,000 km," the ministry stated.

The firing was ensured by vessels of the Pacific Fleet as well as aircraft and helicopters of maritime aviation, which closed a dangerous area for navigation as well as the airspace.

Earlier, a source in the defense industry told TASS that the upgraded Project 1155M Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate would re-join the Pacific Fleet before the end of 2021.