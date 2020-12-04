Russian Black Sea Fleet submersible test-dives to 200m depth after upgrade

SEVASTOPOL, December 4. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s submersible AS-28 dived to a depth of 200 meters in sea trials after its upgrade, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The crew of the rescue vessel Kommuna, which is the basic carrier of the AS-28, provided for the deep-sea vehicle’s descent. As part of this effort, the crew of the Kommuna sailed to one of combat training naval ranges where it practiced operations for putting the AS-28 submersible on the water. Following this, the team of the AS-28 submerged to a depth of 200 meters, checked all the systems, practiced the algorithm of operations for accomplishing assigned tasks and ascended to the surface," the press office said in a statement.

The crew of the rescue vessel Epron provided support in the area of the test-dive, the statement says.

The trials passed successfully. The results of the sea trials and performance evaluations of all the submersible’s systems will be reported to the Black Sea Fleet’s search and rescue service, which will set new tasks for the deep-sea vehicle’s crew, the press office said.

It was reported in late November that the submersible AS-28 had undergone upgrade and planned repairs, receiving advanced navigation control systems, renewed underwater sound communications and video surveillance equipment.

The submersible was delivered to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk by railway where it was loaded onto the Russian Fleet’s oldest rescue vessel Kommuna. Following this, the vessel made a transit from Novorossiysk to Sevastopol.