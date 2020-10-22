Diesel-electric sub built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet to enter service on October 24

"The submarine Volkhov, the second in a series of six ships under construction at the Admiralty Shipyard for Russia’s Pacific Fleet, will be accepted for service with the Russian Navy on October 24 in compliance with an order by Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov," the spokesman said.

The ceremony of raising the St. Andrew’s (Russian naval) flag aboard the submarine will take place at the Admiralty Shipyard, he added.

The submarine Volkhov was laid down in July 2017 and floated out in December 2019. The first sub of this Project, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, was delivered to the Navy in December 2019. The Admiralty Shipyard is currently constructing two more submarines of this type for the Pacific Fleet: the Magadan and the Ufa.

Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are referred to the third generation of large diesel-electric underwater cruisers. They are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to their strong hull, the submarines have an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters.

The submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men.