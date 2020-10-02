Russian Aerospace Forces track over 60 rocket, ballistic missile launches this year

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces detected and tracked more than 60 domestic and foreign launches of ballistic missiles and space rockets, Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ 15th Special Army Lieutenant-General Andrei Vyshinsky said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, published on Friday.

"Operational units of the Main Centre for Missile Attack Warning detected more than 60 launches of domestic and foreign ballistic missiles and space rockets. Specialists of the Main Centre for Reconnaissance of Situation in Space registered over 1,500 new space objects, detected over 250 maneuvers performed by foreign spacecraft and 14 dangerous approaches of Russian satellites with other space objects," he said.

Vyshinsky added that at present, Russia’s orbital grouping comprises more than 150 satellites. 90 of them operate for Russian Defense Ministry’s purposes while the rest perform tasks under the federal space program for other Russian ministries and agencies.