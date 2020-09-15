Russian-Belarusian military drills kick off in Belarus

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The first stage of the Slavic Brotherhood Russian-Belarusian military drills kicked off in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The first stage of the Slavic Brotherhood 2020 Russian-Belarusian joint tactical exercise kicked off at the Brestsky range on September 14," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, troops from a guards airborne regiment of the Pskov Air Assault Division represent Russia in the drills. The exercise is being held for counter-terrorism purposes and is not directed against other countries, the ministry stressed.

Russian and Belarusian airborne troops will practice joint actions within a tactical task force at the first stage of the drills, which is due to run until September 25.