Crimea’s Voronezh missile warning radar at conceptual design proof stage

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. The project of the construction of Voronezh radar station in Crimea is currently at the conceptual design proof stage, said Sergei Boyev, general director of the Vympel Interstate Joint Stock Company and the chief designer of the Russian missile attack early warning system.

"In accordance with the approved plans, the Crimean Voronezh radar system currently undergoes conceptual design proof stage. There is not a single reason today that could affect this project’s successful development," he said, adding that, once the conceptual design is approved, deployment of the radar station will take about 2.5 to 3 years.

Earlier, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Sergei Surovikin told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper that a decision was made to create a meter-range radar station in Sevastopol, slated for completion in 2024.

The early warning system stations obtain and provide data on missile launches and enemy missile trajectories to warn about nuclear strikes on objects of state and military control. They also provide data about objects in space. The current generation of Russia’s early warning system’s ground-based echelon is comprised primarily of Voronezh radars.