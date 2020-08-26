Russian defense contractor unveils fifth-generation radio station at Army-2020 forum

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. Sozvezdiye Company within Ruselectronics Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) unveiled the R-176-1AE fifth-generation radio station at the Army-2020 forum, the Ruselectronics press office reported on Wednesday.

The radio station is a key sub-system of the latest mobile long-range communications radio center for the Russian Armed Forces, the press office specified.

"The R-176-1AE radio station is referred to the fifth generation of radio communications capabilities. The new station is unique as it features advanced Software Defined Radio (SDR)-technologies [the SDR-technologies allow setting or changing working radio frequency parameters]," the press office said.

The radio station’s software can be regularly updated and supplemented with new functions during its entire service life, it added.

Russia has not developed radio stations of this type for over 30 years, acting Sozvezdiye CEO Mikhail Artyomov said.

"The station has an open architecture, which makes it possible to carry out planned upgrades of its software and operators’ automated workplaces. This makes it possible to use this equipment …for establishing radio communications in field and stationary conditions," he said.

The mobile long-range communications radio center that integrates an R-176-1AE radio station provides for automatic and automated data transmission, telephone and telegraph information amid unintentional and deliberate interference at distances of 4,000-8,000 km, the press office specified.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.

Some weapons will be demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries are planning to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises will demonstrate about 28,000 exhibits. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems will be demonstrated in the static and dynamic shows at the Army-2020 forum.