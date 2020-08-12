Tu-160M2, Tu-22M3M bombers to get communications suite from latest Su-57 fighter

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The upgraded Tu-160M2 and Tu-22M3M strategic missile-carrying bombers will get new communications systems based on the platform for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, the press office of Ruselectronics Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on Wednesday.

"The system has been developed using the communications platform created for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter. As its main advantages, it is characterized by high reliability, speedy information transmission, a small weight and energy efficiency. The technical solutions laid out in creating the system help promptly build up its technical functionality by upgrading the software," the press office said.

The latest communications suite is currently being developed by specialists of the Polyot Research and Production Company within Ruselectronics Group.

"The system is undergoing the stage of flight tests and is showing high operational characteristics," the press office said.

Russia’s top brass announced its decision in 2015 to restart the production of the Tu-160 strategic bomber in its upgraded Tu-160M2 version. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in January 2019 that the troops would receive four new Tu-160M2 strategic bombers by 2023.

The Tu-160M2 is a completely new aircraft with its operational characteristics unrivaled by all parameters in the world today and in the foreseeable future.

The Tupolev Aircraft Company is simultaneously upgrading Tu-22M3 bombers to the Tu-22M3M level with considerably improved combat capabilities.