Russian UAV manufacturer rolls out state-of-the-art VTOL drone

IZHEVSK, May 21. /TASS/. ZALA Aero, an affiliate of the Kalashnikov Concern and a Russian drone producer, has created a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone, the group enterprise announced on its website Thursday.

New law does not hamper development of UAV market in Russia — Kremlin

"The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ZALA 421-16EV has been developed using a tilt-rotor plane type — the hybrid of a fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAV. The unique advantage of this specific model is the option of a fully automatic vertical takeoff and landing."

The UAV relays HD video stream, enabling the station operator on the ground to view the video stream in detail. This innovation has already undergone successful factory and field tests.

Capable of operating for two hours at a cruising speed of up to 110 km/h, the drone can be used in monitoring and in aerial surveys of hard-to-reach points and sites. The key advantage of the tilt-rotor model is that it does not need launching from a catapult and a prepared pad for takeoff and landing.

ZALA Aero is a leading Russian producer of unmanned aerial vehicles, payloads and mobile systems. Over 2,000 drones produced by the company are currently in operation in Russia.