Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates leave Sevastopol for drills

SEVASTOPOL, May 18. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov have deployed to the sea from Sevastopol for drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday. "At the initial stage, the crews practiced the ships’ emergency response preparedness for a battle and their deployment with the subsequent departure from the base for the designated areas. After leaving Sevastopol, the ships’ crews held a series of shipborne drills, practicing the elements of joint deployment and maneuvering in various formations and deployment orders," the press office said in a statement.

After arriving at the combat training naval ranges, the crews started accomplishing sole and joint missions at various sections of the sea, the statement says. The frigates have deployed to the Black Sea in compliance with the Fleet’s combat training plan, the press office informed.

