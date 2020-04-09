Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates on their way home after Mediterranean mission

The Admiral Essen stayed in the Mediterranean Sea from December 2019 while the Admiral Makarov arrived in the Mediterranean Sea together with the same-type frigate Admiral Grigorovich in late February 2020

SEVASTOPOL, April 9. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen are returning to their home base of Sevastopol after accomplishing their Mediterranean missions, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday. "Two Black Sea Fleet frigates started simultaneously passing through the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits towards the Black Sea. The frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen are returning to the Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base — the hero city of Sevastopol from the distant maritime zone," the press office said in a statement.

The Admiral Essen stayed in the Mediterranean Sea from December 2019. The Admiral Makarov arrived in the Mediterranean Sea together with the same-type frigate Admiral Grigorovich in late February 2020. The warships like the Admiral Grigorovich represent a new series of Project 11356R/M frigates (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

