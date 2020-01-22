Russian security chief, CSTO security bloc head discuss list of terrorist groups

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting in Moscow with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, discussing the need to compile a single list of organizations recognized as terrorist by the CSTO member states, the Russian Security Council press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"[They] considered the compilation of a single list of organizations recognized as terrorist throughout the CSTO member states," the statement says. "Moreover, [they] discussed preparations for the session of the CSTO Security Councils’ Secretaries scheduled for the spring of 2020 in Moscow."

Patrushev congratulated Zas on his appointment as CSTO Secretary General and voiced his readiness to provide comprehensive support to the CSTO Secretariat.

"The partners drew particular attention to the implementation of the priorities of the Russian Federation during Russia’s presidency of the CSTO in 2020, focused on the CSTO international role and its productive cooperation with international organizations and separate countries," the Security Council stressed.