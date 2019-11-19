First batch of next-generation Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops in late 2019

DUBAI /UAE/, November 19. /TASS/. The first pilot batch of next-generation T-14 Armata tanks will arrive for the Russian troops in late 2019 - early 2020, Head of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2019 exhibition on Tuesday.

"Currently, work is nearing completion to prepare the production facilities and an experimental batch has been manufactured. It will be delivered to the Russian Army in late 2019 - early 2020," the Rostec chief said.

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles. The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.

The Dubai Airshow 2019 international exhibition runs in Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) on November 17-21. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of the integrated Russian exposition on a total area of over 750 square meters. Apart from the state hi-tech corporation Rostec and Rosoboronexport, eight leading Russian defense manufacturers will present their armament and military hardware at the Dubai air show, including the United Aircraft Corporation, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft producer, the United Engine-Making Corporation, the High-Precision Weapons Research and Production Association, the Almaz-Antey Group, the Shvabe Holding Company and other entities.