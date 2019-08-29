Russia’s Baltic Fleet warships destroy enemy submarine in drills

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Three missile corvettes of Russia’s Baltic Fleet held drills with the support of Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopters to search for and destroy a simulated enemy’s submarine, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"At the Baltic Fleet’s sea ranges, the corvettes Steregushchiy, Boiky and Stoiky held joint anti-submarine warfare drills in interaction with Ka-27PL ASW helicopters. The corvettes’ crews practiced assignments to search for and destroy a notional enemy’s submarine," the press office said in a statement.

During several days, the missile corvettes and the Ka-27PL ASW helicopters were training to search for, track and destroy the simulated enemy’s submarine, employing radars and sonars and shipborne anti-submarine warfare armament, the statement says.

In addition, the corvettes’ crews accomplished the assignments of conducting electronic counter-measures and held missile and artillery live-fire against naval and air targets, the Baltic Fleet’s press office specified.

At the final stage of the tactical drills, the Baltic Fleet’s joint force grouping will carry out an operation to land marines onto the rough terrain.

The exercise took place as part of the Baltic Fleet’s tactical drills that involved about 20 warships, including the missile corvettes Steregushchiy, Stoiky and Boiky, the large amphibious assault ships Minsk and Kaliningrad, the missile ships Geizer and Passat, the missile boats Morshansk, Zarechny and Kuznetsk, and also the Fleet’s small anti-submarine warfare ships, coastal and harbor mine sweepers and support vessels.