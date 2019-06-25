Russia to ink deals worth over $300 mln at Army-2019 arms show

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is planning to sign contracts to the tune of over $300 million at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, Head of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in a live broadcast of Zvezda TV Channel on Tuesday.

"At this venue, we will be signing contracts as well. Last year, the deals were worth a total of about $300 million. This year, the sum will be larger," Russia’s military cooperation chief.