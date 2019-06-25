Russia to ink deals worth over $300 mln at Army-2019 arms show

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is planning to sign contracts to the tune of over $300 million at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, Head of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in a live broadcast of Zvezda TV Channel on Tuesday.
"At this venue, we will be signing contracts as well. Last year, the deals were worth a total of about $300 million. This year, the sum will be larger," Russia’s military cooperation chief.
Last year, Russia’s Defense Ministry signed 32 state contracts with 20 enterprises worth a total of over 130 billion rubles ($2 billion) at the Army-2018 forum. Besides, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport signed 15 export contracts worth over 20.3 billion rubles ($300 million).
The Army-2019 forum runs at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30. Exhibition events will also take place in other Russian regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum on the territory of Russia will be attended by over 1,500 enterprises that will demonstrate more than 27,000 products and technologies.