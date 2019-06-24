Russia, Israeli security chief discuss cooperation in sphere of security

JERUSALEM, June 24. /TASS/. Russia-Israeli cooperation the sphere of security was in focus of talks between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. The meeting was held in the format of a working dinner, Patrushev’s press secretary Yevgeny Anoshin said on Monday.

"The sides discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of security in furtherance of the Russian Security Council secretary’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," he said.