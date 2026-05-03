NATO launches Amber Shock exercise in northeastern Poland

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. NATO’s Amber Shock military exercise, which is part of the broader Sword 26 series, kicked off in northeastern Poland on May 2, Dariusz Guzenda, spokesman for the NATO Multinational Corps Northeast, told the PAP news agency.

"The exercise involves over 3,500 troops from various NATO countries, along with several hundred pieces of equipment," he specified.

According to Guzenda, apart from the Multinational Corps Northeast, the US Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment, permanently stationed in Germany, is also taking part in the activity. The spokesman noted that the exercise would culminate in live-fire drills on May 7.

The Sword 26 exercise, which is being held in the Baltic nations, Poland, Sweden, Norway and Finland, involves about 15,000 troops.