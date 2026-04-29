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Congo eyes new cooperation initiatives with Russia — president

Denis Sassou-Nguesso expressed hope that a new cooperation agreement would be signed with Russia in September in Brazzaville

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo is exploring new projects that could be carried out in coordination with Russia, Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin.

"We are examining new projects that can be developed, possibly with support from Russia," the Congolese leader said.

"Our countries have created all the conditions needed to successfully implement joint projects and accelerate the program we have adopted together. The relations between our states, the bonds of solidarity and cooperation across all areas including security, defense, and the economy, have been developing for many decades," he added.

The president of the Republic of the Congo expressed hope that a new cooperation agreement would be signed with Russia in September in the Congolese capital Brazzaville.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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Alexander Mikhailov noted that Russian technologies are "improving very rapidly"
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US strikes on Iran prompt strong opposition from many nations — Chinese experts
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US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
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UAE's withdrawal from OPEC stems from its desire to profit from excess capacity — expert
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First LNG tanker since start of Iran conflict passes through Strait of Hormuz — agency
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Norwegian professor sees Zelensky as tool of foreign powers
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Russia plans to increase military-technical cooperation with India — MFA
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Zelensky provoking nuclear conflict, not seeking peace — Zakharova
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Donbass Dome reduces risk of Ukrainian AI-powered 'Martian' UAV attacks — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that reports, photos, and videos of neutralized drones are published weekly, demonstrating the effectiveness of the system
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Mirotvorets site’s Western trace and silencing crimes against media: Nebenzya’s statements
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Ukrainian drones target industrial sites in Russia’s Orenburg Region, no injuries reported
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Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian troops struck energy infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
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Up to 700,000 young people left Ukraine in past eight months — lawmaker
General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since
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US president instructs aides to prepare for prolonged blockade of Iran — WSJ
According to sources cited by the newspaper, Donald Trump believes that other options, such as resuming bombing or exiting the conflict, carry greater risks
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IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of drone attack on Tuapse refinery
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Russian president to meet with leader of Republic of Congo
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