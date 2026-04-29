Congo eyes new cooperation initiatives with Russia — president

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo is exploring new projects that could be carried out in coordination with Russia, Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin.

"We are examining new projects that can be developed, possibly with support from Russia," the Congolese leader said.

"Our countries have created all the conditions needed to successfully implement joint projects and accelerate the program we have adopted together. The relations between our states, the bonds of solidarity and cooperation across all areas including security, defense, and the economy, have been developing for many decades," he added.

The president of the Republic of the Congo expressed hope that a new cooperation agreement would be signed with Russia in September in the Congolese capital Brazzaville.