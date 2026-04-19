Iran war Trump’s ‘feeble attempt’ to distract attention from Epstein case — Kamala Harris

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump made a "feeble attempt" to divert public attention from the case of convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein through the war in Iran, former Vice President of the United States and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has stated.

"[It is] his feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files," the politician said at an event organized by the Democratic Party in Detroit, Michigan and by C-SPAN.

According to the politician, the United States was "pulled into" the conflict by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In reality, "the American people do not want" to participate in this conflict, she believes. During the hostilities, Harris continued, US military personnel were endangered, and as a result of the conflict, fuel prices rose.

The politician also accused the president of being the first US leader to "abandon America's responsibility" for protecting alliances in the world and preferring not to uphold "international rules and norms such as sovereignty and territorial integrity." As a result, according to Harris, the US has become an "unreliable" partner in the eyes of its allies.

Overall, the US currently has "the most corrupt, callous and incompetent presidential administration" in the country, the former presidential candidate noted. In the politician’s opinion, the US leader behaves like a mafia boss and divides the world into spheres of influence.

On January 30, the US Department of Justice released over three million pages of documents, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images from Epstein’s dossier. The list includes dozens of royal family members, prominent statesmen, businessmen, diplomats, and researchers from across the globe. The circle of Epstein’s acquaintances included the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, and incumbent US President Donald Trump. The full dossier was released under a law adopted by Congress in November 2025 and signed by Trump. The criminal prosecution of the financier was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.